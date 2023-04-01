Nelson Iheagwam schools young Nigerians on life ideals

Founder of Nelson Iheagwam Ministries, Nelson Iheagwam,

has said youthfulness isn’t a license to indulge in all one’s passions.

Iheagwam made this known in an interview.

“As someone who leads young people, I would advise as I usually would; being young isn’t a license for foolishness, it isn’t a time to indulge all your passions, it’s a time to follow hard after God and make investments into your tomorrow. Any young person involved in scheming and scamming isn’t really setting the best foundations for their tomorrow. Youth is a time to set foundations and that’s what I help those who follow me to do,” he said.

Iheagwam who is the convener of ‘Supernatural Class’ also noted that the aim of the programme isn’t to make men get things from God, but for them to receive the heart and burden of the father.

“At Supernatural Class, we don’t just see men get things from Jesus. We see men receive the heart and the burden of the father. If men burn brighter for Jesus or have more of Jesus seen, we will have a better society. So at Supernatural Class, we don’t just see men get miracles, we see men become miracles and I mean lives radically changed for the better to look more like Jesus, So do we need more events like this? A loud yes,” he said.

On his love for music, Iheagwam recalled how his love for sounds started.

He said, “I could always sing, and carry a tune, however, songs started dropping into my heart during my time of personal devotions and prayers, and also during meetings. New songs were birthed, and then we would usually just record them with our phones and replay them over streams till we could record.”

