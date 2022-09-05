NEMA commissions multi-billion naira search and rescue equipment in Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Monday commissioned multi-billion naira operational vehicles and specialised search and rescue equipment.

The equipment commissioned include: 3 Mobile Intensive Care Unit Ambulances (MICUs), 3 Incident Response Vehicles (IRVs), 2 Motorized Boats, 2 Inflatable Boats and 9 Flood Lights.

Others are 15 Probe Cameras, 3 Life Locators, 15 Breaching Systems, 9 Chain Saws, 6 Concrete Cutters, 9 Full Body Harness and 9 Hose Pump Units, 9 Hydraulic Cutter, 9 Hydraulic Hose, 9 Hydraulic Rescue Ram, 9 Hydraulic spreaders, 9 Manual Cutter/Spreader and 3 Concrete Cutting Saws.

Speaking at the event, the NEMA Director General, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, who unveiled the equipment in Abuja, directed the immediate deployment of the equipment to all 36 states of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He reiterated the federal government’s determination toward timely and effective disaster response across the country.

He said: “There is no doubt that deploying this very important asset will close existing gaps, and meet up to the tactical challenges faced by NEMA emergency response personnel. It will boost the NEMA asset base and enable better preparedness for saving lives.

“Only last month, the entire NEMA staff received new sets of Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and gear to enable them to rescue people in distress during sudden onset disasters and emergencies.

“In addition to these brand new sets, I am delighted to announce that NEMA has recently received mobile water purifier trucks donated by the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in addition to the four earlier received from the same Agency.

“NEMA remains grateful to the government and the good people of Japan for its relentless gestures towards supporting NEMA life-saving operations nationwide.”

The NEMA DG also commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for his consistent support to NEMA as demonstrated in approving the procurement of the equipment.

“This laudable support to NEMA has become most appropriate considering the increasing complexity of human and nature-induced disasters in the various hotspots nationwide. The assets being inducted today will no doubt enhance the safety and security of NEMA staff and place them in a better position to save lives, restore normalcy and improve our national resilience,” he said.

