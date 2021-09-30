NEMA distributes Agric inputs to 4,311 South South farmers affected by 2020 flood





The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has flagged off the distribution of Agricultural inputs to farmers in South South who were affected by flood disaster on 2020.

Flagging off the event in Calabar, the Cross River state capital, Thursday, NEMA Director General, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, said a total of 4,311farmers were verified and slated to benefit from the federal government’s gesture.

He enumerated the inputs given out to includ 7,185 one litre of agro-chemical (herbicides); 2,874 Agro-chemical(pesticides); 5,748 Agro-chemical (Growth Enhancer 1ltr); 1437 seedling (Rice 12.5kg): 1,437 Seedlings (Maize 10kg); 1,250 seedlings (Yam 1, 250 pcs,1, 437 (approved).

Other items, the DG said, included 144 units of water pump for rice; 144 Water pump for Maize, 1,437 Sprayer and 2,874 fertilizer (NPK 20:10:10).

Ahmed explained that the choice of Cross River State was because “the State is amongst the worst hit states during the 2020 flood disaster. Beyond that Cross River State Government through its very active State Emergency Management Agency (The Cross River SEMA) has been an important partner of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).”

The DG further said that during the 2020 flood disaster, NEMA staff were deployed to the field including communities in Cross River affected by flood and other secondary hazards to undertake damage and loss assessment in collaboration with Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

“A total of 4, 311 farmers were verified and are slated to benefit from the Federal Government’s agricultural inputs intervention.

“Permit me to use this occasion to sincerely appreciate the doggedness and unflinching commitment of the President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR for placing priority on agriculture and supporting small scale farmers.

“These are the real farmers that toil come rain, come shine to feed the nation, safeguard our national food security and the pride of Nigeria.

“The unprecedented green revolution triggered by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR has no doubt spread across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria; Nigerians are no longer under the illusion of consuming imported food. Beyond saving foreign exchange, farming is now an illustrious and rewarding profession,” he stated



Related

No tags for this post.