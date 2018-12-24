NEMA distributes relief items in 4 Kogi councils-Official ‎

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief items to flood victims in four local government areas of Kogi state.

NEMA team leader in charge of Emergency Operation Centre B, Mr. Tope Ajayi told newsmen in Lokoja yesterday that the beneficiaries were from Ajaokuta , Ofu, Igala-Mela and Idah local government councils.

Ajayi listed the items distributed to include food and non food items, including rice, beans, corns, groundnut oil, millo, milk, sugar, salt, detergents, mattresses, mats, tin tomatoes

Clothes, blankets, roofing sheets among others and noted that over 6,000 households in the councils areas benefitted from the gesture.

According to him, the distribution was part of continuation of intervention in communities affected by the 2018 flood in the state, adding that the assistance was in line with the desire of the federal

government to provide succour for flood victims across the country through the agency.

While handing over the relief items, Ajayi expressed the sympathy of the Managing Director of NEMA, Mr. Mustapha Maihaja to the victims and advised them to see the disaster as an act of God.

Ajayi stated that victims in all the local governments affected by the flood disaster in the state will be reached by NEMA.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr. Sanusi Yahaya, commended the federal government for coming to the aid of the victims who he said require the support of all to start life afresh.

The Commissioner who was represented by his Personal Assistant, Mr. Musa Muhammed confirmed that the NEMA gesture covered all flood victims in the four council areas.

He said the gesture complemented earlier assistance rendered to the victims by the state government and other donors.

