NEMA distributes relief materials to 1,767 households in Akwa Ibom



The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed building materials and food items worth millions of naira to 1, 767 households affected by fire disaster and communal crisis in Mbo Local Government Area (LGA) of Akwa Ibom state.

The Director-General (DG) of NEMA, Mr. Mustapha Ahmed, who flagged off the distribution on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the release of the relief materials to the communities as a part of Federal Government’s efforts in alleviating the plight of citizens.

Ahmed, who was represented by the zonal coordinator, NEMA, South-South, Mr. Godwin Tepikor, said 1,183 households in the Ibaka community and 584 households in the Ewang community all in Mbo LGA were beneficiaries of this federal government gesture.

He said the relief materials were distributed to households that were affected by the Ibaka fishing fire disaster, which occurred on May 26, 2021, and those affected by Ewang communal crisis on February 24, 2021.

He appealed to communities to live in peace with one another to avoid the future occurrence of such a disaster, stressing that money spent on relief materials would have been used for the development of the communities.

“Today, the Federal Government through NEMA is presenting relief items comprising building materials and food items to victims of 2021 fire disaster and communal crisis in Mbo communities in Akwa Ibom State.

“About 1,183 Households from Ibaka community and 584 households from Ewang are to benefit from the intervention and it is not meant to compensate for what you have lost but to identify with you during this moment.

“As we are presenting this intervention, NEMA is appealing to you to live in peace with your neighboring communities to avoid future occurrence,” Ahmed said.

The DG conveyed the sympathy of the federal government to the state and indeed all those persons affected by both disasters.

He advised communities to eschew acts capable of causing another disaster in their domain.

In his remarks, the Akwa Ibom deputy governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, commended the federal government and NEMA for the donations and pledged that the beneficiaries would make judicious use of the items.

Ekpo, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in his office, Mr. Nkopuruk Ekaiko, appealed to communities in the state to avoid communal conflicts, adding that conflicts were not beneficial to anyone.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Chairman of Mbo LGA, Mr. Asukwo Eyo, thanked the federal government and the agency for coming to the aid of his people in time of their need.

Eyo promised that the items distributed to the people would be properly utilized to rebuild their lives.

Blueprint reports that items distributed include bags of rice, beans, garri, vegetable oil, cartons of tin tomatoes, bags of cement, pieces of ceiling boards, bundles of roofing sheets, bags of nails, and packets of zinc nails among others.