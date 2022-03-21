NEMA donates materials to victims of Taraba communal crisis 

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Sunday distributed relief materials to 2, 100 victims of recent communal crises in some parts of Southern Taraba.

The director general of the agency, Mr Habib Mustafa, while flagging off the distribution in Takum LGA of the state said the federal government was committed to alleviating the hardship of the people occasioned by crises in the area.

Mustafa, who was represented by Head of Operations, NEMA Adamawa/Taraba office, Mr Ladan Ayuba, said the agency deemed it necessary to provide both food and non food items to cushion the effect of communal crises on the people.

He said the donation and distribution is aimed at bringing succor to those who has been displaced in recent communal crises in the area.

He further stated that the 2, 100 direct beneficiaries was translated into 350 households covering affected local government areas such as Donga, Takum and Ussa local government, as well asYangtu Development Area.

He regretted that funds which would have been used for other meaningful development of the people were been converted by the government for the provision of relief items for victims of inter tribal conflicts.

He appealed to the affected communities to live in peace with one another.

In his remarks, chairman of Takum local government, Mr Shiban Tikari, commended the federal government for its kind gesture.Tikari, who spoke on behalf of other councils, said peace had returned to the affected communities.

He advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the items, especially using the building materials for their resettlement.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Philip Nzuwe, who hails from Takum local government, thanked the federal government for the kind gesture.

Nzuwe thanked NEMA officials for the transparent distribution of the items.