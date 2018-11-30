NEMA donates relief materials to victims of Awgu windstorm

The management of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Wednesday put smiles on the faces of the victims of windstorm disaster in Agbogugu community, Awgu local government area of Enugu state.

The victims were presented with a lorry load of assorted relief materials worth millions of naira.

The violent disaster which ravaged both residential and commercial buildings in some parts of the Community occurred on 23rd April 2018.

Speaking during the formal presentation and flag off of the direct distribution to the affected persons held in the community, Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja, who sympathised with them, said that the federal government gesture was aimed at cushioning the effect of the natural disaster that befell them.

He said: “The violent windstorm that ravaged Agbogugu community, Awgu local government area of Enugu state on the 23rd of April , 2018 was brought to the attention of NEMA through wide spread media reports, Enugu state Emergency management Agency (ESEMA) and phone calls from other well meaning sons of the land.’’

Maihaja, who was represented at the event by the South- East zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Mr. Walson Brandon, disclosed that the agency had earlier carried out a joint assessment to ascertain the level of the disaster in the affected area, on 25th, April 2018.

He added that the team that went for the assessment assignment were made up of its staff from the South East zonal office, SEMA, alongside a member of the federal House Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, who represents the affected community in the lower chamber of the nation’s National Assembly.

The NEMA boss said: “The assessment conducted, revealed that several buildings, both residential and commercial had their roofs blown off and economic trees were pulled down, leading to displacement of residents and dislocation of means of livelihood of many people.

He stated that the assessment revealed that most of the affected persons do not have the capacity to rebuild their houses or restart their businesses, thus the submission made to headquarters for assistance to the affected persons is the course for the gathering here.

He stated further that: “The responsiveness of the federal government on the plight of disaster victims has been quite prompt and encouraging. We received approval of relief items in accordance with our mandate and have thus delivered them to the affected communities.

“Please, note that the relief materials brought to you today is not to replace what you lost during the violent windstorm, but to cushion the effect of the unfortunate incident,” he stated.