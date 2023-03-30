NEMA receives 130 stranded Nigerians from Libya 

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Wednesday received over 130 Nigerian returnees from Tripoli, Libya, in Lagos.

Speaking at the arrivals, Director General (DG) of the agency, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed, said the agency received the returnees on arrival at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja, immediately they landed at the airport aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG at about 1616hours.

He said this set makes the second batch of distressed Nigerians being assisted back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) within 24 hours, making up a total of 281 repatriated back to the country.

