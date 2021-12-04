Nembe Oil Spill: ACJHR expresses concern over statement credited to Diri

The African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) has frowned at the statement made by Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State over the Nembe oil spill.

Governor Diri had opined that the Nembe spill is worse than the Gulf of Mexico spill.



ACJHR said that the Bayelsa Governor’s comments over Nembe oil spill was not in good taste.



In a statement by its Programs Director Nduka-Edede Chinomso, the centre wondered what the governor intend to achieve with the statement which it said was clearly aimed at undermining remedial efforts put in place by the Federal Government and Aiteo.



The statement said: “As stakeholders in the affairs of this country, we are concerned about Governor Diri’s outburst on the Nembe oil spill.



“We are still at a loss on the motive behind the statement which was clearly ill-conceived.



“We are therefore calling on the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the roles played by Governor Diri since the oil spill started.



“We believe that such investigation will reveal the governor’s motives in undermining remedial efforts when he is expected to be commending those involved.”

