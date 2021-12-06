Nembe oil spill: Arewa group accuses Gov. Diri of mudslinging to divert attention

The Arewa Consultative Youth Movement (ACYM), has again came down hard on the Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri, for criticising its position on the Nembe oil spill.



The ACYM, In a statement by its President, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, berated the governor over wild allegation made against the group.



The group said it was sure that the governor himself knows that he is not saying the truth when he accused its President of being sponsored to make the recent intervention he made on the spill recently.



The ACYM noted that the governor resulted to mudslinging just to divert attention from his desire to frustrate the ongoing remedial efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari and Aiteo.



Expressing disgust at the governors unwarranted attack on their leader, the Arewa youths demanded apology from Diri.



The statement read: “We are constrained to issue yet another statement on this matter because of the attack launched against our leader by Governor Diri.



“We are aware that these attacks are his ways of undermining remedial efforts being carried out by the Federal Government and Aiteo.



“We saw the attacks coming as our sources in his camp had notified us earlier that having searched and could not find anything to accuse Mallam Yusuff for, this governor, who did not win election through the ballot box will make a sweeping statement on being sponsored without giving details of who is sponsoring and how much is involved.



“We also know that Governor Diri is prepared to use the whole episode to secure legitimacy after a court handed over an undeserved victory to him.



“The National Executive Committee of ACYM condemns this unwarranted attack in its entirely.



“We are therefore asking Diri to either withdraw this attack on our leader and apologise to him for calling his integrity to question.



“Diri and his men should know that failure to do so, we shall not hesitate to ban him from visiting any Northern state henceforth.



“We join our leader in asking Diri to stop politicising the oil spill for selfish reasons.”

