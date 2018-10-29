NEMSA set to ensure improved metering services in South East

All problems being encountered by electricity consumers as well as the

Distribution Company, DISCO in the South East Zone, as regards

metering will soon be over as Nigeria Electricity Management Services

Agency (NEMSA), has decided to put such impediments to an end by

constructing a meter testing station.

The Managing Director of NEMSA, Peter Ewesor disclosed this in Enugu,

weekend, while inspecting the meter testing station currently under

construction in Enugu, which according to him would be completed

before the first quarter of 2019.

Ewesor who was satisfied with the quality of work done by the

contractor, said that he was already putting finishing touches to the

building, believing that the agency would soon commence work in South

East.

He disclosed that the first phase of the project is to build the

office, while the second phase is to provide the equipment and test it

for commencement.

He also disclosed that the agency would deploy tested and certified

meters to customers quicker and faster than ever, adding that the

quality and accuracy of any meter installed without NEMSA seal and

label cannot be guaranteed.

“I am here for inspection of our project that we started at the end of

last year to know the level and quality of the job. The contractor is

putting finishing touches and by the first quarter of the year 2019,

we will commence work here.

“The work that will be done here is to ensure energy accountability.

That’s what EEDC supplies to its customers is what you consume and

what you are paying for. Not that you are consuming power and not

paying for it or the other way round. NEMSA is going to solve a lot of

problems in the sense that the services are now closer to the people.

“Our engineers will be here in the station to test the meters supplied

to the DISCO and when there is metre that is faulty in the field like

people do complain, the engineers will be deployed to have an on the

spot assessment to find out whether the metre is of the right type and

accuracy.

“More importantly, the metre station is here, the metre will deploy

quicker and faster than before and all the meters that have been

tested and certified by NEMSA will have a security provision, seal and

label. If a metre is installed in your house and you cannot find NEMSA

seal on it, it shows that the accuracy and quality of the metre is not

guaranteed”, he said.

