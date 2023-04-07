NEPC attributes processing, packaging to low value of agricultural produce in International market

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), has attributed the low value of agricultural produce from Nigeria in the international market to the raw state in which they are exported without processing and packaging to attract more financial value for them.

According to the Executive Director of NEPC/CEO, Dr Ezra Yakusak, exporters will earn more revenue from their produce if they add more value to it.

Yakusak said this at the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) conference on Wednesday in Abuja said Nigeria is so blessed, we have so many products in this country that you will be amazed.

The conference has as its theme: “The Role of the Non-Oil Sector Toward Economic Diversification, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth”.

Yakusak emphasised that proper packaging and value addition were critical toward optimising the value of any product.

Earlier, Mr Ifeanyi Onuba, the Chairman of CICAN, expressed the association’s optimism about the growth of Nigeria’s economy through non-oil exports.

