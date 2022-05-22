NEPC boss re-elected ECOWAS TPO President

The Executive Director/CEO of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr. Ezra Yakusak, has been reelected as the President of ECOWAS Trade Promotion Organisations (TPOs) Network in Accra, Ghana.

Dr. Ezra is to serve another one year tenure and will lead 15 other member ECOWAS countries in driving trade within the sub-region.

His re-election is also in line with Article 11 of the ECOWAS TPO Network.

The ECOWAS Trade Promotion Organisation is a network of all Trade Promotion Organisations in West Africa established by the decisions of Council of Ministers at the Ordinary Session.

Nigeria became the pioneer president in April 2021. Dr Ezra became the president following the expiration of the tenure of Mr. Awolowo as ED/ CEO of NEPC.

The re-election of Dr. Ezra was at the end of 2nd annual general meeting of the Network held at Alisa hotel, Accra, Ghana from 19th – 20th May, 2022.

He was re-elected along with the vice president, Mr. Ben Guy Mbangue, from Cote’ D’ivoire.

The duo constitute the Executive Bureau of the Network and the tenure expires after one year.

Blueprint reports that all members present unanimously re-elected the President and Vice President respectively.

