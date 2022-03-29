NEPC engages federal establishments on export business in Akwa Ibom  ￼

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has engaged the heads of federal establishments in Akwa Ibom state on the need to take advantage of the numerous opportunities surrounding export businesses in the country.

Speaking during a capacity building programme for federal heads of establishment organised by the Uyo assistant office of NEPC in Uyo, Tuesday, the deputy director, Mrs. Pauline Ndulaka, said the value chain in the export business remains inexhaustible.

She said Nigeria is one of the countries in the world with the largest export potential, particularly in the areas like agriculture, solid minerals, arts and crafts, among many others.

Ndulaka highlighted selected products that the federal government has prohibited their exportation which includes; maize, timber(rough or sawn), raw hides and skin (including wet blue and all unfinished leather), scrap metal, unprocessed rubber latex, and rubber lumps.

Others are; artifacts and antiquities, wildlife animals classified as endangered species, and their products like crocodile, elephant, lizard, eagle, monkey, zebra, lion, and others.

On the areas of engagement in the export value chain, she said they can become commodity/export vendors, export agents, export merchants, export manufacturers, and export consultants, adding that these designated areas can fetch them millions of naira as profit.

Taking stock of Akwa Ibom, Ndulaka who doubles as Trade Promotion Advisor of NEPC said they can take advantage of the palm oil business which the state has a high comparative advantage in its production, adding that the potential was yet to be fully harnessed.

“This state now has huge potentials in palm oil. These potentials are not being harnessed actively. The product is largely dominated by small farm holders/processors that lack requisite knowledge and expertise to meet the global standard,” she said.

She, however, added that so many opportunities abound in the export business in the global market, saying that what is required is hard work and commitment to make a prospective exporter successful and make huge profit.