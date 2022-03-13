NEPC reviews zero oil plan, corporate strategy 2019-2013 for economic development 

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has commenced review of its Zero Oil Plan (ZOP) to meet with the present day economic realities.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the NEPC Head of Corporate Communications, Ndubueze Okeke.

Other items to be reviewed according to the press statement is the NPC Corporate Strategy 2019 – 2013, tools for effective performance monitoring.

Declaring open a five-day retreat for NEPC top management and board members with the theme: “Export for Survival”, the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, implored officers to fully participate towards building a virile organisation for the benefit of all and the growth of the nation’s economy.

Dr. Yakusak while outlining the corporate goals and expectations of the Council in its quest to reposition the non-oil sector for sustainable economic development of the nation said the objective of the retreat was to create an atmosphere for productive engagement and interaction with a view to evaluating the operational activities of the Council.

He said the retreat sought to review the council’s vision, mission and challenges in pursuit of promoting and diverdification of Nigeria’s non-oil export trade.

“Ultimately, a process of designing a road map shall be set up and this will give us a blue print to focus on in subsequent years,” he said.

The retreat which commenced with a workout session also provided a platform for effective board and management relationship in order to enhance organisational development with a view to building a motivated and productive workforce as well as effective communication and brand/communication strategy.