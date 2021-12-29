NEPC supports 500 vulnerable women with capital in Yobe

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) under the auspices of Export Expansion Facility program (EEFP) through Elegance Constructed LTD Wednesday supported five hundred vulnerable women with Fifty thousand Naira N50,000 each as business capital in Yobe state.

Speaking on the nature of the support, the coordinator of the programme Malam Shettima Bukar said the support is an initiative of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Mai Mala Buni to cushion the hardship faced by small business holders as a result of insurgency in the state.

He explained that “crisis of Boko Haram and Covid-19 Pandemic have crippled businesses in the region and the most vulnerable people in these situations are women.”

Shettima Bukar noted that, the programme which is facilitated by Export Promotion Council in collaboration with Elegance Construction LTD is aimed at reviving the businesses of women affected by the crisis.

On their parts, some of the beneficiaries appreciated the gesture and assured to use the money for the purpose intended.

Blueprint gathered that the beneficiaries were drawn from all the Seventeen Local Government Areas of the state and the cash assistance is not a loan rather a support for business.

