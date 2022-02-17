NEPC trains Nigerian women on export market strategy for global competitiveness



The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has embarked on training women entrepreneurs across the country on export market strategy as part of measures to boost global competitiveness and the diversification drive of the federal government.

The Executive Director of NEPC, Mr. Ezra Yakusak, disclosed this during a one-day training for women-owned businesses in Nigeria organized by Women in Export Division, Abuja on Thursday in Uyo.

Yakusak, represented by the Deputy Director of NEPC, Uyo Assistance Office, Mrs. Pauline Ndulaka, said the high performance of women in sectors like agriculture, textiles, and apparel show that women play a major role in the diversification of the nation’s economy.

According to him, the recent survey conducted by World Bank indicated that Nigeria has one of the highest rates of female entrepreneurship in the world but decried that these businesses are classified as low level because they operate in informal sectors that yield little income.

“I am delighted for this market strategy training programme organized by the Women in Export Division, Nigerian Export Promotion Council for the benefit of women entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

“It has become necessary to optimize export activities in Nigeria, especially in areas that were previously untapped, like Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Women-Owned Businesses (WBOs).

“There is a need to increase women’s potential to participate in high-level businesses that can foster financial empowerment, job creation, and social development in their communities.

“The participation of women in trade promotes gender inclusiveness, increases the growth potential of the nation, and creates a more balanced framework for sustainable development”, he added.

However, Yakusak encouraged all exporters to continue to learn specific requirements of the target markets as well as the certification needed for their products to be exported.

In her welcome address, the deputy director of NEPC, Ndulaka noted that the good attendance of women in the training was a confirmation of the interest and commitment they have placed on the growth of the non-oil sector.

Ndulaka, represented by the Head Product and Market NEPC in Uyo, Mrs. Christiana Ekeng, said women’s economic empowerment was crucial to the economic development of emerging economies like Nigeria.

She said when women are empowered to enter the export business, it will trigger employment generation, poverty reduction, and increase the standard of living.

Blueprint reports that the event featured a paper presentation on Developing Export Strategy and Selecting Export Market by Mr. Ofon Udofia.