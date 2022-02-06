NEPC trains south-south youths on export value chain engagement





The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has trained youths in the south-south region of the country on the need to engage in non-oil export value chain as part of measures for youths to be actively involved in the economic diversification drive.

The Executive Director of NEPC Dr Ezra Yakusak made the disclosure during a one-day capacity building for Nigerian youths in South-South held in Uyo over the weekend.

The event was organised by the NEPC Headquarters, Abuja in conjunction with Export Expansion Facility Programme.

Ezra said that the programme was another bold step in the right direction to ensure that Nigerian youths are not left behind in the non-oil export value chain.

The Executive Director represented by Mr Joe Ita, South-South Regional Coordinator of NEPC lamented that any nation that imports more than its exports is bound to experience economic down turn, adding that the federal government was working tirelessly to change the narrative.

“It gives me pleasure to be here at this export capacity building programme being organized by the Export Expansion Facility Programme under the Presidential Economic Sustainability Programme.

“This event is another step to ensure that Nigerian youths are not left behind in the non-oil export value chain, in consonant with the Youth Export Development Programme (YEXDEP) of NEPC and the overall target of President Muhammadu Buhari to create 100 million jobs for the Nigerian youths within 10 years.

“In the last one year, we have trained over 1000 youths across the country, notwithstanding the Covid-19 restrictions.

“Furthermore, the Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP) will be building the capacity of some Nigerian youths to break barriers”, he added.

Also the Director, National Export Office Mr Gertrude Ukoanam expressed optimism that with the engagement of youths in export the vision of the federal government boost foreign exchange will be realized.

In her address, the Deputy Director/Trade Promotion Advisor, NEPC Uyo Assistance Office, Mrs Pauline Ndulaka expressed enthusiasm over the youths’ interest for the programme.

She said as the federal government was on the superhighway of building a sustainable future revenue base through non-oil export, youths must be inclusive to realize the vision.

Ndulaka who said that the zero to export programme was as effective tool of introducing the youth into export business, noted that many youths have gradually developed interest and the council would continue to train them to embark on the business successfully.

Declaring the event opened, the state Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Mr Ukpong Akpabio, said the state was the same path with federal government in encouraging and empowering youths in businesses.

The Commissioner represented by the Mr Aniefiok Idiong, Director of Commerce noted that the state would continue to engage the youths in businesses that bring growth to the state and country at large.

However, the Consultant to NEPC, Mr Kola Awe, who spoke on the topic Zero to Export urged the youths to actively involved in export business to secure for themselves good income generation.