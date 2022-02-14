Nephrologists advocate renal care policy for kidney patients

The Nigerian Association of Nephrology (NAN) has advocated for National Renal Care Policy to reduce the financial burden of patients.

The nephrologists appealed to governments to subsidise the treatment of renal disease of its citizens as practiced in some other countries.

The president, Nigerian Association of Nephrology, Prof. Fatiu Arogundade said this at a press conference when the association opened its 34th conference in Uyo, Monday.

Arogundade said the renal care policy would standardise what is done to Nigerians with kidney disease, adding that the cost of treatment of renal disease was too expensive.

“There are private hospitals and few government hospitals that have facilities for kidney transplantation but patients have to pay all bills which only a small proportion of Nigerians can afford.

“Only about one per cent of our End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patients benefit from kidney transplantation.

“As a way forward, there is need for a National Renal Care Policy that will standardize what is done for Nigerians with kidney disease and government subsidy for renal care for her citizens as it operates elsewhere,” Arogundade said.

He also appealed for inclusion of renal care, especially chronic kidney disease in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) coverage to reduce financial burden of patients.

He advocated that the importation of consumables necessary for renal care should be free of import duties pending when these consumables could be produced indigenously.

He said the association was worried that chronic kidney disease (CKD) also affects young Nigerians within the age bracket of 25 and 50 years, which is economically productive population that require government attention.

The professor of nephrology said congenital anomalies of kidney and urinary tract was a major cause of kidney disease, particularly in

in children.

He stated further that congenital anomalies and urinary tract, if identified early would prevent the consequences of kidney failure in such children.

“Also worrisome is the fact that chronic kidney disease is largely unrecognised and inadequately diagnosed.

“Most patients present to nephrologists already in advanced stage and at this stage treatment options are very expensive and out of the reach of most Nigerians.

“Therefore, with this sordid scenario, the emphasis now is on prevention and early detection of chronic kidney disease. This informed the theme of this conference which is preventive nephrology,” he said.