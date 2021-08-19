NEPZA backs partnership to develop University of Abuja

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has expressed its readiness to support partnership between the Abuja Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA) and the University of Abuja for the infrastructural and business development of the university’s permanent site.

A statement by NEPZA’s head, corporate communications Martins Odeh Wednesday, said NEPZA Managing Director Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, revealed this during the inauguration of the committee that would midwife the process leading to the execution of the project on Tuesday in Abuja.

ACCI and the management of the university led by its Vice Chancellor, Prof. AdulRasheed Na’Allah had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to re-model the campus into a self-sustaining tourism, learning and business destination.

The NEPZA boss, who is the chairman of the committee, said the proposed development layout would undoubtedly redirect the way and manner universities were managed in the country.

Adesugba, who is also the Second Deputy President of ACCI explained that the project when executed would change the landscape of the university, adding that the ivory tower would become an industrial hub that maintained its serene ambiance for teaching, learning and research.

He said, “We will also be using the Free Trade Zone approaches in order to attract both foreign and local direct investments into this proposed adorable and profitable ecosystem.

“It is an understatement to say that the university’s location remains strategic and attractive to investors. In fact, this site which harbours undulating rocks and three rivers provides the required serenity for tourism. Its’ proximity to the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, and to the city center makes it a choice destination for tourists, foreign students and investors.

“For us in NEPZA, we will not shy away from supporting schemes that would positively impact on the country’s industrialization process, creating employment and providing revenues for the government.

“It is in this light that we would in the long run work towards linking the airport and its environs now earmarked as free trade zone with the university to give the country a world-class free zone that would boost economic activities.”