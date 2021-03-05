NEPZA boss demands full operations at Enugu Industrial Park

The managing director/chief executive, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, has called for seamless commencement of operation in the Enugu Industrial Park Free Trade Zone without further delay.

According to a statement by the head, corporate communications, Martins Odeh, Adesugba stated this Friday in a tribute to the managing director, Lion Business Park Free Zone Management Company (promoter of the zone), Dr. Chris Okereke, who passed on March 2, 2021.

The NEPZA boss said the late Okereke was in the forefront of ensuring the establishment of the zone, adding that he (Okereke) had used the Business Park Free Zone Management Company to promote and nurture the zone vigorously.

Adesugba said the news of Okereke’s demise came to him and management of the Authority as a rude shock, explaining that the country, free trade zone family and the investment community had lost a business prodigy.

He said: “This is a zone that should boost the country’s power generation, energy conversion, technologies and manufacturing among others. The Authority is concerned over its present state. We must make it work.

“The Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otumba Adeniyi Adebayo, is equally concerned and would want an expeditious settlement of all the differences in order to free up the zone to begin to contribute its quota to the National Gross Product without further delay.”

In another development, while playing host to a Turkish Business Delegation led by the commercial counsellor from the Turkish Embassy in Abuja, Mr. Onur Akgul, the NEPZA boss said it was about time the country created a healthy competitive environment for foreign investors.