NEPZA boss hails association over board chairman’s award

The Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones (NEPZA), Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, has expressed appreciation to the Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria over the conferment of its coveted “Award of Excellence” on the Chairman, NEPZA board, Hon. Adamu Abdu Fanda on Thursday in Abuja.

According to a statement signed by NEPZA Head, Corporate Communication, Martin Odeh, Adesugba described the feat as a testament to the chairman’s tireless efforts at assisting the authority to fast track the country’s industrialization process.

He said that Fanda, however, deserved the exalted award in view of his proven integrity, hardwork and penchant for public service.

The NEPZA boss explained that the group had by this decision further reinstated the belief of the management team on the board chairman’s qualification to assist the authority to attain greater heights.

“Let me on behalf of the management team and the entire workforce of the appreciate the association for its foresight in spotting Fanda for this meritorious award.

“It is, however, my sincere belief and hope that the board Chairman will use this honour to further rededicate himself to public service and to the mandate of NEPZA in growing the nation’s economy,” he said.