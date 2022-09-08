NEPZA completes 76 FTZ projects in Calabar, Kano, Lagos, others

Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has said out of the 112 ongoing projects, a total of 76 have been completed.

It said 28 of the projects are located at Calabar Free Trade Zone (CFTZ), 38 in Kano Free Trade Zones (KFTZ) KFTZ; Lekki SEZ has 5 and Ilorin SEZ 5 while others are at different levels of completion.

Some of the projects include: Erosion Control Works & Rehabilitation of Collapsed Perimeter Fence at CFTZ; Construction of Emergency Exit Gates & Access Road to the Jetties at CFTZ; Re-Asphalting of the Exiting Dual Carriageway Road Network at CTFZ; Consulting Services for Masterplan & Architectural Design at Kwara SEZ; Consulting Services for Engineering & Infrastructure Design at Kwara SEZ; Quantity Surveying for Feasibility Studies at Kwara SEZ; and the Development of initial 5MW Power Plant & Electrical Reticulation within the Ilorin SEZ.

They also include: The Construction of Roads with Associated Drainage Work at KFTZ; Construction of Four Standard Size Factory Building & Associated External Works at KFTZ; The Purchase of Property at No.38 Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos; The Re-furbishing & Furnishing of the newly acquired NEPZA new Lagos Zonal Office among others.

Head, Corporate Communications, NEPZA,Martins Odeh in a press release issued in Abuja said NEPZA’s Director of Monitoring & Compliance, Hajia Zainab Aliyu, who also doubles as the team lead while speaking at the end of the tour in Calabar, expressed satisfaction with the level of projects execution across the four zones, adding that the Federal Government had always ensured value-for-money in the execution of its contracts.

Hajia Aliyu explained that the approval for the projects’ inspection tours indicated government priority toward adequate provision of infrastructure in the free trade zones and Prof. Adesoji Adesugba led-management relentless commitment to the interpretation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy for a profitable and competitive zone scheme.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

