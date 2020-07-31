NEPZA, Farmcrowdy partner on Agricultural Special Economic Zone

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority and Farmcrowdy, a Digital Agriculture Platform, are set to collaborate for the establishment of an Agriculture Special Economic Zone in the country.

Farmcrowdy boss, Onyeka Akuma during a courtesy visit to the Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) Professor Adesoji Adesugba to present the company’s plans of adding value through agriculture products processing and expansion of the sector through a special zone in Abuja recently said the firm plans to play an important role in the export of processed agricultural products to other African countries as soon as the AFCFTA commences.

While seeking the support of NEPZA, Akuma said it is time Nigeria increases its non-oil exports and earn the much needed foreign exchange in a more diversified economy.

“We at Farmcrowdy are poised to go to the next level of our organizational development by looking at using the Special Economic Zones to actualise our dream,” he said.

While responding, the MD of NEPZA, Professor Adesoji Adesugba expressed readiness to partner with Farmcrowdy for such economic zone, describing Farmcrowdy as “an innovative firm with great contribution to agricultural business in Nigeria.

“I have known Onyeka Akuma as a trailblazer in revolutionizing agriculture through the use of technology and crowdfunding since the inception of Farmcrowdy. Nigeria is paying special attention to agricultural development in order to feed an ever growing population, create jobs and generate wealth to eradicate poverty.

“The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, NEPZA is ready to support Farmcrowdy in its plan to set up an Agriculture Special Economic Zone. I have no doubt at all about the ability of the young Nigerians in Farmcrowdy in making great things happen in this ever important sector of the Nigerian economy”, the NEPZA boss said.

He assured his commitment to transform the Authority into a truly investors’ service entity to multiply foreign direct investment in the country.

Farmcrowdy was launched in 2016 to empower rural farmers by providing them with improved seeds, farm inputs, training on modern farming techniques provides a market for the sale of their farm produce.