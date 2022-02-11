NEPZA hails FG for ‘bridging FTZs’ infrastructure gaps’

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has declared that the sustained commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in bridging the infrastructure gaps in the Calabar and Kano Free Trade Zones was an unparallelled move toward ensuring that the two public zones became dependable economic gateways.

NEPZA’s Managing director, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, made the declaration recently while inspecting ongoing projects in the two zones.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Authority’s head of corporate communications, Martins Odeh.

Adesugba said the approvals for the execution of the projects and the timely releases of funds to contractors were clear departures from the usual lip-service of previous administrations toward the development of the zones.

“His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, has brought life back to these two zones, and this goes to show his intent to convert the two business ecosystems to truly economic gateways.

“We have a number of ongoing projects at various levels of completion. These projects when completed would change the landscapes of these zones as they shall become competitive business hubs capable of doubling the present investments’ profiles,” he said.

He, however, urged the federal government not to relent but to continually accelerate both the inside and outside infrastructure demands of these two enclaves to ensure that the country’s zones’ scheme became competitive in attracting foreign investments, revenue generation and employment stimulation.

Some of the ongoing projects are Erosion Control/Earth Stabilisation; Earthwork/Site Layout for 25MW Power Plant; Construction of Nigeria Immigration Service Complex; Sewage Treatment Plant; and Perimeter Fencing in the Calabar FTZ.