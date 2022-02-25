NEPZA lauds FG as Calabar Free Trade Zone regains regular power supply

The Managing Director, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, has commended the federal government for restoring regular power supply to the Calabar Free Trade Zone (CFTZ).

A statement issued Friday by the Authority’s head of corporate communications, Martins Odeh, indicated that the CFTZ had suffered 20 years of epileptic power supply.

The statement quoted Adesugba as making the commendation when the chairman, Board of the Economic Zones Association, chief Saleh Nabib, visited him in Abuja.

Adesugba said the restoration of 24-hours power supply in the zone occurred while the 25 megawatts power up scaling contract of the place awarded by the federal government was yet to be completed.

He said the feat largely depended on the Authority’s synergy with the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company to ensure the unlocking of the values of the zone to contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“We are pleased to announce that 24-hours power supply is now restored in the Calabar Free Trade Zone. The Authority is indeed grateful to the federal government’s numerous interventions in this regard and to the Calabar Electricity Distribution Company (CEDC).

“This development will of course lead to unlocking the value of investments and production activity in the zone,” he said.

Nabib also expressed satisfaction over the federal government’s commitment and investments toward restoring the country’s free trade zones.

He expressed happiness that works to upscale power supplies in the Calabar and Kano Free Trade Zones were carried out smoothly.

Nabib said over 20 years of epileptic power in the zone stunted the growth of investments within the enclave.

“Our members operating in that zone are now basking in this development and we only hope that this is sustained.

“The new NEPZA management under Prof. Adesugba has been magical in providing solutions to some of the teething challenges in zone operations in the country.”