NEPZA, NACCIMA partners to boost enabling business environment

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) in collaboration with the National President of The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) in view of playing a role as the “Voice of Nigerian business” committed to leading organised private sector growth by providing an enabling business environment to promote and develop their business interests.

The Managing Director of NEPZA, Prof Adesoji Adesugba gave the assurance on Wednesday in Abuja when the President of NACCIMA, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu and her team paid a courtesy visit noting that with over 60 years’ experience under its belt, NACCIMA is more than qualified to support NEPZA in the quest.

He further assured that they will work together towards achieving the industrialization agenda and the economic development of the country.

On SEZ’s as a tool to industrialization,Adesugba explained that in pursuant to the strategic plan of accelerating Nigeria’s industrialisation programme through the use of Special Economic Zones (SEZ’s) to create jobs and promote exports and the Federal Government is desirous in developing the SEZ landscape.

“The SEZ model is being sought to accelerate implementation of the Nigerian Industrial Revolution Plan (NIRP) which aims to build Nigeria’s competitive advantage, broaden the scope of industry in order to create jobs and promote exports, which in turn will facilitate economic growth.

“To support Mr. President’s industrialisation agenda, upon my appointment in July 2020, NEPZA strategic plan was revised to include “to increase the number of functional and optimal SEZ’s” as one of its key goals.

“There are several planned and ongoing strategies targeted at achieving this goal. A main strategy is the creation of SEZ models of global best practice by establishing world class “plug and play” technically driven zones and providing an enabling environment for business in the following thematic areas; Medical , Mining, Technology and Agriculture.

Also, the President of NACCIMA, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu said NACCIMA is a business organization and their members need to export , so they visited NEPZA to make sure that they harness the opportunities that is available for them to process their goods and export.