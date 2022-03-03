NEPZA, NIPC agree on robust pact for business opportunities

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and its sister agency, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), have agreed on more robust collaborations that could unlock the country’s business opportunities.

According to a press statement issued by NEPZA’s head of corporate communications, Martins Odeh, the agreement was reached on Tuesday when the acting executive secretary of NIPC, Mr. Emeka Offor, visited NEPZA’s managing director, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, in Abuja.

Adesugba, in his welcome address, described Offor as “an astute investment promoter with the appropriate capacity to convert the country’s business opportunities into investment haven.”

He said the Authority was ready to open its various channels which included the 500 enterprises currently operating in the 42 Free Trade Zones to the commission in order to showcase them to the world.