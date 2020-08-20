NEPZA okays Dangote petrochemical enterprise as one-world project

The Managing Director, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, has described the Dangote Petrochemical Free Trade Zone Enterprise located in Lekki, Lagos as an awesome one-world project capable of fast tracking the country’s industrialization process.

The Head, Corporate Communications, NEPZA, Martins Odeh in a press release issued in Abuja explained that the project which majestically sits on 2, 700 hectares of land comprises Petroleum Refinery, Dangote Fertiliser and other sundry manufacturing outfits.

The NEPZA boss said some of the engineering and marine technologies used in the project could later be listed in the Guinness Book of Record, adding that the project had come to meet both the petroleum and fertilizer needs of the country.

He said “It is indeed a privilege for this project to be sited in Nigeria, it shows that Alhaji Aliko Dangote had long caught the vision of the country to become self-sustaining in the production of petrochemical products.

“We are fascinated by the energy both the expatriates and local workforce have put into this work so far.

“The project has opened a vista for technology transfer, massive job creation, training of local Engineers as well as apprenticeship in world class marine and petrochemical engineering procedures.