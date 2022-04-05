NEPZA set to curb traffic gridlock at Lekki Free Zone

All plans are on deck by the management of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority(NEPZA) to curb emerging traffic gridlock arising from the operations of Pinnacle Oil & Gas FZE, one of the Free Zone Enterprises (FZE) registered in Lekki Free Zone.

The Managing Director of NEPZA, Prof Adesoji Adesugba made this known on Monday in response to the Nigeria Economic Zones Association’s concern on increase in the movement of oil tankers in the Lekki axis after Pinnacle Oil & Gas FZE commenced its operations.

The NEPZA CEO commended the association for its intervention, adding that the association was effectively playing it’s role as the industry trade association for economic zones in the country.

“We shall take up the matter immediately with the aim of resolving whatever constraints the parties are confronted with,” Adesugba said.

The NEPZA managing director also affirmed that the economy could not afford another Apapa-typed traffic challenges, questioning why the zone operator, Lekki Free Zone Development Company, did not make provision for a Truck Park before the commencement of operations.

” I will summon a meeting on this matter.A Truck Park must be created within Lekki Free Zone to accommodate the number of trucks doing businesses in the Lekki Free Zone axis.

“As an immediate step, we will ensure that the Lekki Free Zone and Pinnacle Oil & Gas FZE operate in such manner that trucks are not parked on the road.