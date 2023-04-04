NERC launches Service charter, inaugurates SERVICOM committee

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Tuesday April 4, launched its Service Charter and inaugurated its in-house SERVICOM committee in Abuja.

Service Charter is an operational tool to guide service providers on their responsibilities, and service takers (customers) on their expectations.

In his address, the Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu said the effective implementation of the Service Charter would improve services, and educate on the rights and obligations of electricity consumers, among others.

Represented by a Director from the ministry, Mrs. Titilayo Agbeyo, Aliyu, also charged the commission to be customer-focused and citizen-centered in rendering services to Nigerians.

He said: “I, therefore encourage the commission to be customer-focused, citizen-centered and to continue the good work the commission is doing as we join hands to upgrade our services in the Power Sector in service to humanity.

“On this note, it is important to point out that an effective implementation of this charter will definitely improve services, educate on the rights and obligations of electricity consumers, address complaints through the redress mechanism put in place, improve staff competencies, skills, productivity, and human resources administration and produce result-based performances’’.

Speaking shortly after she launched the NERC’s Service Charter, the National Coordinator of SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, said the charter would lead to effective service delivery in the power sector and called on the NERC to be ready for the increase in Nigeria’s requests and complaints.

She disclosed that with the document, her office would hold NERC accountable, and asked the commission to follow the document to the latter for effective and efficient service delivery in the power sector.

Earlier, the NERC Chairman, Engr. Sanusi Garba, had affirmed the commission’s commitment to the charter’s implementation.

Also speaking, the NERC’s Commissioner of Consumer Affairs Division, Mrs. Aisha Mahmud, said the commission had always engaged in quality service delivery to Nigerians and said with the launch of the charter; NERC will redouble its commitment to standard and efficient service delivery.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

