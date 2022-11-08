NERC to Jos DisCo: Prioritise customers’ satisfaction

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has advised the Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JED) to prioritise customer satisfaction.

According to NERC, this can be done by ensuring that all complaints by customers are adequately and expeditiously addressed.

The Vice Chairman of the commission, Dr Musiliu Oseni, gave the advice in Bauchi when he visited the Customer Care Office of JED in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications of JED, Dr Adakole Elijah, on Tuesday in Jos.

Oseni said speedy resolution of customers’ complaints would breed positive attitudes among them, particularly in terms of prompt payment of bills and staying away from other unwholesome practices that undermines growth of the company.

“Distribution companies must devise strategies aimed at customer satisfaction which will ultimately attract corresponding positive attitudes from the customers in terms of payment for their consumed energy,’’ he said.

The vice chairman also charged the staff of the company to ensure regular availability of electricity in the company’s areas of operations owing to its importance to the socio-economic growth of the country.

He advised the management of the company to place more attention on large customers that could generate more revenue for the company in addition to the retail customers.

“You should endeavour to scale up the revenue. It is only when the business is doing well that the welfare of the staff could be guaranteed. You should, therefore, put in your best in ensuring that your big customers get satisfied by your services,’’ he counseled.

Responding, the Managing Director of JED, Engr. Abdu Mohammed, who conducted the vice chairman round the facility, promised that the company would adhere strictly to all the rules and regulations governing the business of electricity distribution in the country.

Mohammed also said as part of efforts to promptly resolve issues of faulty distribution transformers on the company’s network, management had established functional workshops.

Oseni also visited the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman, and solicited his support toward tackling the menace of vandalism and energy theft by some customers.

“Your Royal Majesty, we are here to seek your support to enable the company to function effectively, especially in the fight against vandalism.

“The various communities in your domain should be enlightened on the dangers of vandalism and energy theft because when these facilities are vandalised, it is the community that will be affected most as it will be without light until it is fixed,’’ he said.

Responding, the emir, who expressed appreciation for the visit assured NERC and JED of his support, and commended JED for the stable power supply in Bauchi state in recent times.