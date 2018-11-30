NERC to monitor DisCos’ progress in resolving customers’ complaints

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said it has developed a software application that would monitor resolution of complaints launched by customers before their Distribution Companies

(DisCos).

Commissioner, consumer Affairs of the commission, Dr. Moses Arigu, revealed this yesterday while commissioning its new customer complaints forum office in Lafia.

He said the application has been deployed and is undergoing final test stages, which is extremely important for both the commission and the consumers so that complaints received by the DisCos should be resolved within the regulatory timeframe.

The commissioner explained that the commission has directed all DisCos to carry out customer enumeration in their domains by March 31, 2019 in order to improve metering, and urged consumers to corporate with the distribution companies in the exercise.

He noted that the recurring complaint on estimated billing was mainly due to the low metering status in the sector as according to him.

“It is for this purpose that the commission has introduced measures to accelerate metering through the meter Asset Provider Regulation of 2018 and is very closely monitoring Electricity Distribution Companies meter roll out plan,” he added.

Arigu also appealed to the consumers not to take laws into their hands by being hostile to their staff and avoid vandalism of electricity installations.

“We encourage the payment of electricity bills and when in doubt of the bills, make a formal complaint for its resolution.”

He said within the period of January to September 2018, AEDC has recorded a significant number of unresolved complaints out of which 1,123 were from customers within Lafia and its environs who were

dissatisfied with services rendered them as majority of these complaints have been on voltage and billing issues.

Also speaking, Director, Corporate Services, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) Abimbola Odubiyi, called on the prospective customers to avail themselves the opportunity to present their complaints, suggestions and responses to services rendered to them through appropriate channels.

