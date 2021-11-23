NERC to review 5 customers’ regulations

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said it has approved the review of five customer care regulations.

A release by the commission’s management said it has a mandate to protect stakeholders’ interests in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI, hence the regulations, when reviewed, will protect electricity customers’ rights and specify their obligations.

The regulations include: Customer Complaints Handling Standard and Procedures Regulations, 2006, Meter Reading, Billing, Cash Collections and Credit Management for Electricity Supplies Regulations, 2007, Customer Service Standard of Performance for Distribution Companies, 2007, Connection and Disconnection Procedures for

Electricity Services, 2007, and Methodology for the Determination of Connection Charges for Electricity Supply Regulations 2012.

Explaining further, the commission said development in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry, NESI has necessitated a review of these Regulations to reflect the current reality.



The Commission also announced a new Meter Asset Provider -National Mass Metering Programme Regulations.

According to the memo, the new regulations are part of its commitment to close the wide metering gap in NESI.

A consultation will be held in Gombe next Thursday and Friday.

Expected at these meetings are consumer advocacy groups, electricity customers’ associations, customer care, and regulatory officers and stakeholders in NESI.

The commission two week ago jarked up prices of meters. In a circular dated November 11, 2021, issued by NERC, price of a single-phase meter was raised from the current cost of N44,896.17 to a revised price of N58,661.69. It also increased the price of a three-phase meter from the current cost of N82,855.19 to a revised rate of N109,684.36. (Sweetcrudereports)