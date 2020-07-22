NERI to establish agricultural knowledge information system in Yobe

Northeast Regional Initiative (NERI) in collaboration with Yobe state government is to establish Agricultural Knowledge Information System for easy access of first-hand information on agriculture in the state.

NERI Programme Officer, Bukar Kurama, revealed this at a one-day training for 100 farmers in Geidam and Yunusari local government councils on farmers’ cooperatives.

According him “the aim of this training is to organise farmers in the northern Yobe to form cooperative bodies, share information and access farm information from government and non-government institutions as well as partners.

“To have sense of partnership among themselves and expand their farming system by acquiring modern techniques”.

“It is against this background that, we will establish Agricultural Knowledge Information System office to be fully equipped and stationed in Geidam for you to come and source information ” he said.

NERI believes by so doing, the farmers will be closer to government in a bid to be abreast of new techniques and benefit supports.

Blueprint gathered the group had earlier distributed irrigation machines to 100 rice farmers in the two local government councils to boost their farming activities.

One of the beneficiaries, Umar Bako, said they have been updated on modern farming techniques and sensitised on how to form cooperative organisations.

Yobe state is an agrarian state. About 70 per cent of its population depend solely on agriculture, but lacks knowledge of agricultural practices.