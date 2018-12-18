NES moves to create awareness on circular economy, environmental governance

In other to brace up the activities of the environment sector, the National Environmental Standards and regulations enforcement agency has said that it will create awareness and foster an understanding of the concepts, elements of circular economy, environmental governance.

The director general of national environmental standards and regulations enforcement agency,

Dr. Lawrence Anukam said this during the 12th edition of NESREA’s annual national stakeholder’s forum with the theme: “Circular Economy and Environmental Governance ” in Abuja.

He said and their linkages within the context of environmental protection and sustainable development.

“Provide a platform for the exchange of knowledge and information amongst key sector players, whose activities and operations have strong bearing on the generation of major waste streams such as electronic waste, plastic waste and waste batteries,” he stressed.

“Explore available best practices and options in environmental governance towards achieving circular economy.

“Highlight waste to wealth initiatives and other opportunities inherent in the practice of circular economy.

“The knowledge of understanding of the circular economy and environmental governance in the country and how best to mainstream the concepts into our national environmental protection, sustainable development agenda,” he stressed.

Responding, the environmental impact assessment, Mr. John Alonge, said that green economy supports a circular economy, in which the use of materials and generation of waste are minimized.

“The end use of treatment of the consumed products to increase the amount and degree of product recovery and to minimize the environmental impact of waste materials.

He said development does not pollute the environment; it can benefit us today without comprising the benefit for our future generations and a development that is in harmony with nature.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.