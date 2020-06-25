NESREA and curbing Covid-19 spread



As the world battles to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, and leaders being in top gear to ensuring that the disease is brought to a halt, the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) is also at the forefront of the enforcement of the guidelines on infectious waste within the context of coronavirus, being an effort to support the giant strides of the federal government in curbing the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Realising that all hands must be on deck, and to safeguard those who are on the front line, the agency confronted the issues of infectious waste by adopting the international best practice method to sensitise the public that medical waste generated from the treatment of highly contagious diseases such as Covid-19 be managed in accordance with routine practices since no new regulations have been made to address the scourge.



As part of its contributions to ensuring a free Covid-19 society, the agency, under the able leadership of its Director General, Professor Aliyu Jauro, has continuously emphasised the need for the waste handlers to always cultivate the habit of adhering to the preventive measures by wearing appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which, according to NESREA, include: boots, aprons, long-sleeve gowns, thick gloves, mask, or face shield while also saying that all containerized infectious waste must be securely closed.



However, in its quest to leave up to its mandate, and with the high rate of fatality across the globe since the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Wuhan, China on December 31, 2019, putting world leaders on edge to save their people in their respective states (nations), the agency (NESREA) has also been playing a vital role in ensuring that the pandemic did not escalate beyond control and imagination. In this regard, the agency did not leave any stone unturned as it has used its platform rigorously in sensitising the public, especially in the area of infectious waste management.



More so, the agency disclosed that according to the provisions of the National Environmental (Sanitation and Waste Control) Regulations S.I No.28, 2009, the following are required to be implemented by the health care facilities generating infectious wastes to ensure environmentally sound management: Health care facilities treating Covid-19 patients should provide sealed receptacles for the waste materials; and contaminated beddings should undergo steam sterilization and patients care wastes should be incinerated.



Others are Disposal Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) used by health workers involved with Covid-19 patients should be incinerated; Only properly kitted workers are allowed to evacuate or transport health care waste from isolation centers; tertiary health care facilities are obliged to receive the infectious waste for incineration; and isolation centers currently without healthcare waste incinerators should liaise with the nearest tertiary health care facilities to incinerate their waste.

No doubt, NESREA, with the responsibility for the protection and development of the environment, biodiversity conservation and sustainable development of Nigeria’s natural resources in general and environmental technology including coordination and liaison with relevant stakeholders within and outside Nigeria on matters of enforcement of environmental standards, regulations, rules, laws, policies and guidelines, is leaving up to its expectations, especially at a period of this pandemic.



In synergising with other relevant authorities, particularly the state Covid-19 committees in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, the NESREA zonal and state offices have fully engaged their staff for all enforcements and sensitisation against the further spread of the pandemic and that has apparently contributed much to the successes recorded so far.

The Director General/CEO of NESREA, Professor Aliyu Jauro, is a man that is known for hardwork and whose philosophy is that the right thing must be done at the right time, with appropriate approach in achieving the desired result for the benefit of all. No doubt, this has been a factor in the success of the agency in the fight against Covid-19 in Nigeria.

Abdulwaheed, a journalist, writes from Kaduna.