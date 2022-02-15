NESREA rescues cub from traffickers

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has rescued a baby lion from wildlife trafficker.

A combined team from the agency, and the National Park Service swung into action, salvage the cub, and arrested the suspects as they tried to sell off the animal for N6 million.

The Director-General, Prof Aliyu Jauro, who was represented by the Director, Environmental Quality Control, Mr. Ayuba Jacob, said the rescue operation was carried out because the animal is listed as an endangered species in the extant wildlife laws, including International Conventions.

“Lions, like other endangered species, are prohibited from illegal possession and open sale both locally and internationally under different conventions and regulations.

Nigeria is a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). We have the National Environmental (Protection of Endangered Species in International Trade) Regulation 2011 and the Endangered Species (Control of International Trade and Traffic) (Amendment) Act, 2016.”

Jacob added, “this is a criminal offence, such acts bring disgrace to Nigeria in the International Community if not curtailed. We always carry out sensitisation exercises on topical environmental issues, and enlighten hunters on endangered species.”

He, therefore, warned citizens to desist from environmental crimes as the agency would continue its war against perpetrators, saying, “People should know that there are animals and plants that are conserved so they don’t go into extinction.”

The Director said investigation was still ongoing and the suspects would be charged to court appropriately while the animal has been transferred to the appropriate custodial center pending further necessary actions as provided by extant laws.