Nestlé declared top employer 2022

Nestlé Nigeria Plc has been recognised as a Top Employer in Nigeria for the year 2022.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work, exhibited through excellent HR policies and people practices.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini, says, “We are pleased with the recognition as a Top Employer 2022 and will continue to focus on the wellbeing and safety of our people who are indeed our greatest assets.” The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey.

The award is usually presented in a new year, but it actually covered 2021.

The survey covers 6 HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being, Diversity & Inclusion and more. David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute says: “Reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organisations across the world, Nestlé Nigeria has continued to show that it prioritises maintaining excellent people practices in the workplace. The company continues to meet the challenges of the changing world of work while working tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of their workforce. We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organisations that have been certified as Top Employers in their respective countries this year