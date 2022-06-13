Nestlé Nigeria empowers more rural women

Nestlé Nigeria is set to helping more rural women in Nigeria to build financial security and improve their standard of living with the recent launch of the fourth phase of the Nestlé Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria Project in Port Harcourt.

An additional 50 beneficiaries from the South South region of the country, selected from the company’s value chain, were inducted into the program at a ceremony that included several training sessions.

At the training and induction session in Port Harcourt, Nestlé Nigeria’s Commercial Manager, Mr. Khaled Ramadan said, “We are happy to fulfil our promise of expanding Nestlé Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria Project to reach more women in other parts of Nigeria. We are pleased with the progress made so far by the 150 currently benefiting from the project. The beneficiaries who currently enjoy the training and mentorship provided by Nestlé and her implementation partners – FDConsults, are reporting faster turnover and increased revenue as well as stronger visibility of their outlets within their locations. We are therefore confident that these additional 50 selected retailers in South South, will also reap the full benefits of the support we are providing through training, mentorship and grants.”

