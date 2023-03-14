Nestle to host brand journalists as world celebrates Consumers Rights Day

In commemoration of the 2023 World Consumers Rights Day (WCRD), beverage giant Nestle Nigeria will partner and host members of Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN), on March 15, 2023, at its Agbara plant, Ogun state.

The idea is to empower the body of writers that cover the Integrated Marketing Communications Industry (IMC) on the topic related to clean energy transition and sustainable development goals with regards to the environment.

World Consumers Rights Day, is a global event celebrated every March 15, with the aim to raise awareness about the rights of consumers.

The theme for this year is: “The Green Economy: Building a Cleaner Safer World for Consumers”.

The theme was adapted from the 2023 WCRD global theme, “Empowering Consumers through Clean Energy Transitions,” to suit the Nigerian society.

Every year BJAN joins the world to celebrate the global event by drawing attention to the rights of the consumers, and this year, it plans to do the same on March 15.

According to BJAN Chairman, Clara Chinwe Okoro, this year’s event will focus on the need to keep the environment safe.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

