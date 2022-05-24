Nestlé trains over 1,000 children on sustainability mindset

May 24, 2022 Amaka Ifeakandu, Business 0

Nestlé Nigeria Plc is helping over 1,000 children, beneficiaries of Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK)  programme  in  six  primary  schools  in  Ogun  state  and  the  FCT  to  imbibe  a sustainability mindset at an early age.

In  collaboration  with  the  International  Climate  Change  Development Initiative  (ICCDI), Nestlé Nigeria is training the primary five learners on a more sustainable approach to managing and recycling waste in a bid to enable them become better stewards of the planet.  This is one of the initiatives to support the company’s ambition of ensuring that none of its packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfills as litter, or in waterways, rivers or oceans.

In a statement announcing the kick-off of the training  at Methodist Primary School 2, Ago-Oko,  Abeokuta,  Ogun  State,  the  Corporate  Communications  and  Public  Affairs Manager of Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Victoria Uwadoka said, “Nestlé Nigeria is committed to driving more sustainability awareness to help protect the planet for future generations as embedded within our purpose at Nestlé. We are therefore delighted with the collaboration of all stakeholders including the Ogun State Ministry of Environment, Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board and the Special Adviser to Governor on Education on this shared objective.

“As multiple researches have proven, habits imbibed early in life are more likely to remain with us into the future. Therefore, training children on the importance of protecting our environment is a strong contribution towards ensuring more responsible management of post- consumption waste as they grow, taking us closer to achieving a waste free future.”  Elaborating  on  the  objectives  of  the  training,