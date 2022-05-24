Nestlé trains over 1,000 children on sustainability mindset

Nestlé Nigeria Plc is helping over 1,000 children, beneficiaries of Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) programme in six primary schools in Ogun state and the FCT to imbibe a sustainability mindset at an early age.

In collaboration with the International Climate Change Development Initiative (ICCDI), Nestlé Nigeria is training the primary five learners on a more sustainable approach to managing and recycling waste in a bid to enable them become better stewards of the planet. This is one of the initiatives to support the company’s ambition of ensuring that none of its packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfills as litter, or in waterways, rivers or oceans.

In a statement announcing the kick-off of the training at Methodist Primary School 2, Ago-Oko, Abeokuta, Ogun State, the Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager of Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Victoria Uwadoka said, “Nestlé Nigeria is committed to driving more sustainability awareness to help protect the planet for future generations as embedded within our purpose at Nestlé. We are therefore delighted with the collaboration of all stakeholders including the Ogun State Ministry of Environment, Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board and the Special Adviser to Governor on Education on this shared objective.

“As multiple researches have proven, habits imbibed early in life are more likely to remain with us into the future. Therefore, training children on the importance of protecting our environment is a strong contribution towards ensuring more responsible management of post- consumption waste as they grow, taking us closer to achieving a waste free future.” Elaborating on the objectives of the training,

