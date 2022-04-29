Nestlé, Wavecrest College partner to equip young chefs, hospitality professionals

Nestlé Professional Nigeria is set to collaborate with Wavecrest College of Hospitality in Lagos to help nurture upcoming chefs and hospitality professionals.

The collaboration will offer the students of Wavecrest College of Hospitality the opportunity to learn from experts at the leading nutrition, health and wellness company in the world.

Speaking on the collaboration, the Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Victoria Uwadoka said, “It is evident that young chefs and hospitality professionals own the future of the food and hospitality industry in Nigeria. We are therefore excited about this collaboration with Wavecrest to further expose them to the extensive career possibilities in the hospitality industry. Students at Wavecrest will be able to learn and apply Nestlé’s expertise in Nutrition, Health, and Wellness – developed over more than 150 years – to help individuals and families live happier, healthier lives.

“This collaboration creates an opportunity for Nestlé Professionals to offer food solutions and practical knowledge that will help the students appreciate what is possible with food and nutrition. We will also provide the opportunity to expose them to our world class facilities. We are confident that the experience will form a strong foundation for the future careers of these young students.”

Also speaking at the event, the provost of Wavecrest School of Hospitality, Ms. Rosana Forsuelo said “I am very optimistic in forging this collaboration with Nestlé Professional, a division of Nestlé, a global industry in food and beverage dedicated to enhancing quality life and healthier future.

