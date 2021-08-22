Netherlands connects 30 Bayelsa community households to electricity

The Netherlands Embassy in Nigeria has provided solar min-grid for an uninterrupted power supply to 30 households in Kalaba community, Bayelsa state.

The 8.5kw power project was also channeled to supply electricity to the Community Health Centre.

A spokesman for Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), Barrister Nosa Tokunbor, who commissioned the project commended the Netherlands Embassy for the gesture.

Tokunbor in a statement made available to Blueprint said environmental rights group implemented the project with technical support from Community Research and Development Centre (CREDC).

He charged the beneficiaries to jealously protect and properly manage the solar-mini grid system so as to enjoy the maximum benefits “especially by children who need the light source to read their books at nighttime.”

