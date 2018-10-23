Networking regulation for functional biosafety system in Nigeria



Stakeholders recently validate Biosafety mainstreaming strategy into national systems, would further strengthen its network of regulation for a functional biosafety system in Nigeria, HELEN OJI, reports



The need for collaboration and partnership among government institutions for a coordinated national system that would guarantee good service delivery to its citizenry. It is in line with this that the agency has taken its upon itself to regularly engage relevant stakeholders for their inputs in its decision making process and the media, to be able to disseminate informed and evidence-based information on biosafety matters. The aim of this seminar is to mainstream biosafety into national system. The agency trusts that mainstreaming biosafety into national systems would further strengthen its network of a functional biosafety system in Nigeria and to also strengthen awareness on biosafety in Nigeria.



The Director General of NBMA, Dr. Rufus Ebegba, said that any product that contains (GMOs) ingredients without biosafety certification will never be allowed to be sold, imported, planted or used in Nigeria. So we require every government agencies that deal with related product to demand for biosafety certification before they process sure materials.

According to him, we have started intensive monitoring and inspection of facilities. “henceforth any organization that is in charge of any product that seems to contain GMOs particularly when they are label, request for biosafety certification from the agency not done sure product will not be allowed to enter the Nigeria market.

“NBMA already has functional memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with NAFDAC, NASC, NAQS and the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) in line with the fulfillment of its mandate to ensure adequate level of protection in the field of safe transfer, handling and use of GMOs.

“It is an opportunity for the members of the public, importers and also those that will be dealing with these products and food that contains genetic modified organisms (GMOs), we will know longer respect any agencies certification if these food without biosafety permit, the agency has the responsibility to do that and we also respect the instants laws of order agencies and we will not infringe on their responsibilities. We need to collaborate so that we can release those foods that are safe to the people of Nigeria,” he stressed.

He further stated that, “The National Biosafety Mainstreaming Strategy document developed by the NBMA was presented, reviewed and validated by representatives of line ministries, departments and agencies. The strategy is to among other things ensure continued effectiveness of the national biosafety system and synergy with sister MDAs for national growth and economic development”.

He added that the strategy document identifies legislations and policies of line MDAs and analyses the entry points for biosafety to ensure smooth synergy with each institution.

“Some MDAs included in the strategy are Federal Ministry of Environment (FMENV), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC), Consumer Protection Council (CPC), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI),” he said.

“The representatives of the MDAs present conveyed their willingness to continue to work with NBMA in the regulation of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) to ensure that the practice of modern biotechnology does not pose any harm to human and the environment.

