New Bayelsa CP reads riot act to criminals, policemen

The new Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa state Police Command, Mike Okoli, has warn criminals to steer clear of the state or be prepared to face the wrath of the law.

He further disclosed that the state Command under his watch will not relent in fighting criminality to a standstill.

Reading the riot act to criminal elements, he warn that they will be decisively dealt with as there will be no hiding place for them in the state

He said, “I have come fully prepared and well equipped to do professional Police work, to maintain law and order, fight crime and criminality and to ensure that the good people of Bayelsa state including those residing and doing lawful business in the state are protected”.

He warned officers of the state command to refrain from any form of misconduct as well as other acts that will make him to apply force on them, saying policing in the state shall be intelligence driven.

Cp Okoli maintained that the Command will implement fully the vision of the IGP Mohammed Adamu on community policing saying “Bayelsans will participate and play fundamental roles in the provision of security in the state. Accordingly, the method of policing will be all inclusive and transparent.”

While stressing that the command under he’s watch will ensure peace and tranquility and work closely and in synergy with sister security agencies , Civil Society Organizations and Faith Based Organizations to fight crime and to expose any infractions within the system.