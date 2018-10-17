New breed of politicians needed

What we have got today across the country are political asylum seekers and not politicians.

They have no party loyalty and discipline but only interested in defecting from one party to another at every election year for selfish ambitions.

The defection of the politicians is the reason behind the recurrent executive/legislative face-offs that lead to more insecurity of lives and property while blaming the party or government they just left as if they were not part of it and also blaming the system as if they are not the operators.

The time for a new set of politicians so as to save our democracy and also save ourselves from self-destruction is now.

Jacob Durowade Korode, Ganiyu Street, Ijagbo, Oyun LG Kwara state

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.