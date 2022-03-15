New COREN registrar emerges 





The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has approved the appointment of Professor Adisa Ademola Bello as its new Registrar.

His appointment, which is effective in March, according to a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by the COREN’s Head of Public Relations Units, Ms Haruna Ojonugwa, followed the expiration of the tenure of the former Registrar, Professor Joseph O. Odigure, who served from March 2019 to March 2022.

Until his appointment as the Registrar of COREN, Bello was a Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi. He attended the St. Mathew’s Anglican Secondary School, Kurra Falls and the Boys’ Secondary School, Gindiri, all in Plateau state.

He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi in 1989, and a Master of Engineering in Solid Mechanics and Doctor of Philosophy in Mechanical Engineering from the same Institution.

He is a registered Mechanical Engineer and a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering (FAEng), The Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE), The Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE), The Automotive and Locomotive Engineers Institute(AutoEI), The Solar Energy Society of Nigeria (SESN), and the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC).

He is also a member of Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) (Chartered); the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

The new COREN registrar is listed in the International Who’s Who Historical Society (2011 – 2012) as a Professional Educator and the International Registry Who’s Who of Executives and Professionals (2012 – 2013) as a Professor.

He is a recipient of some awards: a notable one is the overall second prize at the first National Competition on Design of process Equipment and Plants organized by the RMRDC, Abuja, Nigeria.

His working career started at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, as a Graduate Assistant in 1991 and rose through the ranks to the present rank of Professor of Mechanical Engineering in the same University in 2010.

He teaches subjects in the area of mechanics and energy studies.