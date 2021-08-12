New CP promises to smoke out criminals from Jigawa

The new Commissioner of Police posted to Jigawa state, Mr Aliyu Sale Tafida has called for the cooperation of the people to always volunteer useful information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of criminals in the state.

This was stated in a press statement signed by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Lawan Shiisu Adam and made available to reporters Thursay in Dutse.

He disclosed that CP Tafida assumed duty as a substantive Commissioner of Police in charge of Jigawa Police command on August 9, 2021.

The new CP took over from Mr Usman Sule Gomna, who was elevated to the rank of Assistant Inspector- General of Police and redeployed to Zone 6 Headquarters, Calabar, Cross River state.

He said the new Commissioner of Police has a Bachelor of Arts degree in History/Islamic Studies and hails from Yamaltu-Debba LGA of Gombe state.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1990 and worked in various commands, departments, formations and units of the Nigeria Police Force.