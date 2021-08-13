New Cross River CP parades suspected gun runner

The new Commisssioner of Police for Cross River state, CP Aminu Alhasaan, has paraded a man identified as Godwin Ubung who is suspected to be part of a gun running syndicate in the northern part of the state.

The CP, who paraded the suspect on Thursday, barely 24 hours after taking over as the state police boss, said Ubung was arrested with 375 AK 47 live ammunition by Obanlikwu Division of the Force.

“On 11/8/2021 at about 0530hrs, Surveillance patrol team led by the DPO Obanliku Division, intercepted one Ubung Godwin “m’ of Bebuabie Village and one Christopher Udie ‘m’ of Betukwel

village in Obudu LGA with unregistered motorcycle.

“On sighting the Police, the said Christopher took to his heels abandoning his accomplice with the motorcycle while Ubung Godwin ‘m’ was arrested and the following items were recovered in his possession namely: One chain of GPMG live ammunition. Three Hundred and seventy-five (375) AK47 live ammunition.

“The suspect is being investigated to establish the source and mission of this illegal act, and also to bring all the culprits involved to book.”

He lauded the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, for finding him “worthy to be posted to Cross River State to continue from where my colleague, CP Sikiru Kayode Akande, stopped.”

“Furthermore, I want to reiterate my resolve to align with the vision

and mission of the Inspector General of Police among which includes respect for fundamental human rights, policing in line with the international best practices, zero tolerance of crime/criminality

and his initiative of Operation Restore Peace (RP) in our respective area of responsibility (AOR) at all times.”

But the suspect, in an interview with Journalists, said, “I am an electrician. I was in my shop when my cousin Christopher came and pleaded that I should accompany him to his motorbike mechanic so that I would bring it back after repairs since he was travelling.

“He was the one driving the motorcycle and after the police stopped us, he ran away leaving behind his bag. I did not run because I did not know why he was running or what was in his bag. God knows I did not know what was contained in that his bag. I am not a gun runner.”